Dubai Airports welcomes travellers with special stamp featuring ‘Zayed and Rashid’ logo

In a tribute to the nation’s Founding Fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Dubai Airports and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) are welcoming travellers arriving in the emirate with a special stamp featu...