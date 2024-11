Ras Al Khaimah signs exchange, cooperation agreement with Guangdong Province in China

GUANGZHOU, China, 21st November, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and Wang Weizhong, Governor of Guangdong, were present to witness the signing of an agreement between Ras Al Khaimah and China’s most populous province to streng...