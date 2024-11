Hamdan bin Zayed visits 6th Abu Dhabi International Boat Show

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has visited the sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2024. This year’s event marks the largest edition in the show’s history since its inception in 2018, attra...