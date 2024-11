Global Media Congress 2024 to discuss enhancing media performance, addressing sector's rapidly evolving challenges

ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2024 (WAM) -- The organising committee of the Global Media Congress 2024 has announced the agenda for the first day of the event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presiden...