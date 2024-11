Zayed Charity Run kicks off tomorrow

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the 23rd edition of the Zayed Charity Run will start at 7:00 AM tomorrow, Saturday, from Erth Abu Dhabi. The event will see the participation of more than 10,000 runners of all ages and va...