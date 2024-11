Sharjah officially announces 53rd Eid Al Etihad holiday dates

SHARJAH, 22nd November, 2024 (WAM) – The Sharjah Department of Human Resources has officially declared the holiday for government employees in Sharjah in celebration of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad. The holiday will take place on Monday and Tuesday, December 2 and 3, 2024. Employees will return to work on...