Bodour Al Qasimi welcomes star-studded lineup for Tanweer Festival

The first day of the Tanweer Festival proved to be a spectacular gathering of music, poetry and art, as the desert night came alive under a canopy of stars in the vast and historical wonder of the Mleiha desert. The festival, envisioned by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi as a first-of-its-kind in ...