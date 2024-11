Global Women's Forum - Dubai 2024 hosts influential figures in fields of creativity

The Global Women’s Forum-Dubai 2024 will take place from 26th to 27th November under the theme “The Power of Influence” at Madinat Jumeirah. Organised by the Dubai Women Establishment, the forum will bring together over 3,000 attendees from 65 countries. The landmark event features more than 130 sessi...