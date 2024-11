COP29 achieves full operationalisation of article 6 of Paris Agreement, unlocks international carbon markets

BAKU, 23rd November, 2024 (WAM) – Today, the COP29 Presidency announced the end of the decade-long wait for the conclusion of negotiations on high integrity carbon markets under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. This was one of the Presidency’s top priorities for the year and it drove Parties towar...