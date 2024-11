Sharjah International Marine Club displays world’s fastest powerboat at Abu Dhabi International Boat Show

ABU DHABI,23rd November, 2024 (WAM) – On the closing day of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS 2024), the Sharjah International Marine Club displayed the world’s fastest powerboat, capable of reaching an astonishing speed of 220 km/h. This incredible powerboat is manufactured locally in t...