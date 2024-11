Remains of a Ptolemaic temple uncovered in Sohag

CAIRO, 23rd November, 2024 (WAM) – A joint Egyptian-German archaeological mission has uncovered a new Ptolemaic temple near the Great Temple of Atribis in Sohag. The discovery, led by the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) and the University of Tübingen, marks an exciting addition to Sohag’s rich...