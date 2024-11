Dubai to host 17th edition of Arab Plast next January

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center will host, from 7th to 9th January 2025, the 17th edition of the Arab Plast International Trade Fair for Plastics, Recycling, Petr...