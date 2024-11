Zayed Grand Camel Race 2024 to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba

Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Zayed Grand Camel Race 2024 will commence tomorrow at Al Wathba Camel Racetrack in Abu Dhabi, running until 1st December, with thousands of camels from across the UAE and GCC countries participating.The organising...