Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi concludes 6th Internal Medicine Update Conference

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, concluded the 6th Internal Medicine Update Conference 2024, which ran from 22nd to 24th November, under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.The conference, opened by Sheikh Nahyan, brought toget...