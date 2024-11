Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2024 to host cultural dinner in honour of distinguished guests at Al Shindagha

As part of the Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2024, taking place on 26–27 November under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Women Establishment will host a cultural dinner in collaboration with the Dubai Cultu...