Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 6th Abu Dhabi International Boat Show

ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited the 6th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, held at Marina Hall, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, from 21 to 24 Novem...