Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Chad

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, Interim President of the Republic of Chad, in the capital, N’Djamena, to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries across areas of mutual interest.Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of P...