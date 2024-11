Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Central Africa to discuss strengthening bilateral relations

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with His Excellency Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic, in the capital, Bangui, to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries across areas of mutual interest.Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the g...