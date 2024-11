Abu Dhabi introduces non-invasive liquid biopsy test for colorectal cancer screening

ABU DHABI,25th November, 2024 (WAM) -- In a significant advancement for cancer prevention and care, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), in partnership with M42, has introduced a non-invasive blood-based cancer screening for colorectal cancer, termed as liquid biopsy. This innovative test ex...