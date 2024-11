UAE's non-oil economy expected to grow 4.7% in 2024: UBS Global Wealth Management

Michael Bolliger, CIO Global Emerging Markets, UBS Global Wealth Management, confirmed that the UAE's non-oil economy is expected to grow by 4.7% in 2024, indicating that the UAE's diversification and fiscal surpluses show a great ability to adapt to any global challenges.In a statement to the Emira...