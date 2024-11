Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches

ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has inaugurated Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches in Abu Dhabi. H. H. was received by Mohamed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman...