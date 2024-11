RTA isntalls 1,000 advanced lighting units

DUBAI, 25th November, 2024 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed street lighting projects in Umm Suqeim 1, Abu Hail, and Al Baraha. This initiative is part of the 2024–2026 Street Lighting Plan, which targets the illumination of 40 areas across Dubai by the end of 2026...