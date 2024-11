Emirates Arabian Horse Society organises Ajman Auction with 66 horses for sale

ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2024 (WAM) – The Emirates Arabian Horse Society ( EAHS) is organising the Ajman Arabian Horses Auction, with 66 horses from the purest Arabian breeds up for sale on Tuesday at the Ajman Arabian Horse Stud in Al Bahia.A statement issued today by the EAHS confirmed that all ...