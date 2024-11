Zayed Grand Camel Race 2024 commences in Al Wathba

ABU DHABI,25th November, 2024 (WAM)-- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Zayed Grand Camel Race 2024 got underway today at Al Wathba Camel Racetrack in Abu Dhabi.Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the UA...