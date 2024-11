High-level UAE delegation visits Turkmenistan to discuss advancing bilateral relations in strategic sectors

ASHGABAT, 25th November, 2024 (WAM) – Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, and Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, have conducted a working visit to Turkmenistan. They led a delegation t...