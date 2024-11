GPSSA announces over AED803 million in pension payments for November 2024

The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced that the total value of pension payments for November 2024 amounts to AED803,536,358.33, reflecting an increase of AED54,484,166 compared to November 2023, when pension payments totalled AED749,052,192.81.The pension payments are scheduled to be d...