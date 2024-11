SCA announces Eid Al Etihad holiday for financial markets

ABU DHABI,26th November, 2024 (WAM) -- The financial markets in the country will be closed on Monday, 2nd December and Tuesday, 3rd December 2024 on the occasion of the UAE's 53rd Eid Al Etihad, the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) announced on Tuesday.The trading will resume on Wednesday...