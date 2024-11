RAK Ruler receives Chairman of UAE Friendship Group in Italian Parliament

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 26th November, 2024 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in the city of Saqr bin Mohammed, Salvatore Caiata, Chairman of the UAE Friendship Group in the Italian Parliament, Lorenzo Fanar...