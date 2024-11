Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives at Gudaibiya Palace in Manama

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived at Gudaibiya Palace in Manama, Bahrain, where H.H. was received in an official ceremony accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain.During th...