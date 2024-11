Abu Dhabi Finance Week unveils agenda for 2024 edition

Under the esteemed patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) has unveiled a compelling agenda for this year’s event that will take place from 9th to 12th December 2024.ADFW 2...