King of Bahrain receives Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain has received H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, at Al-Sakhir Palace in Manama, as part of his official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa welcomed H.H. Sheikh Khale...