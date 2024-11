King of Bahrain awards Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi with King Hamad Order of the Renaissance

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain has awarded the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance to H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, in recognition of his efforts in strengthening the long-standing bilateral relations between the UAE and Bahrain.His Ma...