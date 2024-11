Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Bahrain

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has concluded an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, during which he met His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of ...