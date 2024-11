Abu Dhabi Chamber projects UAE food, beverage sector’s revenues to reach AED 141 billion in 2024

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) revealed a 19 percent increase in food and beverage exports from the UAE during the first half of 2024 and projected a surge in the sector’s revenue to reach US$38.3 billion (AED 141 billion), highlighting the success of the food and beverage indu...