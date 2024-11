Sharjah Ruler pardons 683 inmates ahead of Eid Al Etihad

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 683 inmates from the Sharjah Correctional and Punitive Institution Department in celebration of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad.On this occasion, Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin A...