Liwa International Festival 2025 kicks off December 13

The Liwa International Festival 2025 (LIWA 2025) will take place from 13th December to 4th January in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region, drawing large crowds of motorsports fans and families for an action-packed schedule of racing, entertainment, and cultural activities.LIWA 2025 combines adrenaline-pumping raci...