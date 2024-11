Saudi Arabia to host UAE President's Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses tomorrow

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host tomorrow the 14th leg of the UAE President's Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in its 31st edition at the King Abdul Aziz Racecourse in Al Janadriyah, Riyadh.The President's Cup Series for Arabian Horses will be held under the support and directives of His H...