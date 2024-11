Ajman Ruler pardons 304 prisoners ahead of 53rd Eid Al Etihad

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the release of 304 prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in Ajman, ahead of the UAE's 53rd Eid Al Etihad.The inmates of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviou...