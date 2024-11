Silal signs Musataha agreement with KEZAD to launch innovative AgTech projects in Al Ain

Silal, Abu Dhabi’s leading agri-food and technology company, has signed a Musataha agreement with KEZAD Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones, announced at the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE), to establish ...