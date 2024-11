Crown Prince of Fujairah receives outgoing Kuwaiti Consul-General

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, today received in his office in the Emiri Court, Ali Salem Al Thayedi, Consul-General of the State of Kuwait to the UAE, who came to greet the Fujairah Crown Prince on the occasion of the end of his tenure.Sheikh Moham...