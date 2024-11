Saud bin Saqr receives Spanish Ambassador

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, Iñigo de Palacio, Spanish Ambassador to the UAE, who came to greet him.RAK Ruler welcomed the Ambassador and discussed ways ...