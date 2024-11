Ministry of Defence mourns martyr of duty Mohammed Ateeq Al Khaili

ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2024 (WAM)-- The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has mourned the martyr of duty, Mohammed Ateeq Salem bin Salooma Al Khaili who sustained a serious injury during his participation in Operation Storm of Resolve in Yemen in 2015. He had been in intensive care and passed away as a m...