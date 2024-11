UAE, Brazil issue joint statement on occasion of G20 Leaders Summit in Rio De Janeiro

ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2024 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates and the Federative Republic of Brazil have issued the following joint statement on the occasion of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro on 18 November 2024:"1. His Excellency Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative ...