Global Media Congress discusses imperative of diversity in media production

ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2024 (WAM) – The final session of day two of the Global Media Congress 2024, titled “The Imperative of Diversity in Media Production”, brought together Yi-Hwa, Jose Jimenez Fuentes and Viory Kevin Y. Brown. Moderator Deniz Kilislioğlu set the stage by reflecting on the wor...