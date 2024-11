Ajman CP attends graduation ceremony of 561 students from Gulf Medical University

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, attended the graduation ceremony of the 21st cohort of the Gulf Medical University, which...