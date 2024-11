Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi named top research hospital in UAE for second year running

ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2024 (WAM) -- For the second consecutive year, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD), part of the M42 group, has been recognised as the top health research hospital in the UAE by the National Center for Health Research (NCHR) at the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP). ...