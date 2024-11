Agthia advances strategic growth, sustainability goals at ADIFE 2024 with new partnerships

ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2024 (WAM) -- Agthia Group PJSC, one of the region’s leading food and beverage companies, made a significant impact at the 3rd Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE 2024), held from November 26 to 28 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). With partic...