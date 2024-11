Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority organises Eid Al Etihad Traditional 40ft Rowing Race

ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2024 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority is organising the Eid Al Etihad Traditional 40-Foot Rowing Race, scheduled to take place along the Abu Dhabi Corniche on 2 December 2024, as part of the authority’s participation in the annual national Union Day celebrations....