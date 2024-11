Three Emirati Jiu-Jitsu Champions to compete in 8th Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship in Al Ain

Three Emirati jiu-jitsu champions are set to bring the heat at the eighth edition of Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC), going down at the ADNEC Centre in Al Ain on December 6. Khaled Al Shehhi, Shamma Al Kalbani, and Omar Al Fadhli will step into the cage to face some of the biggest names in comb...