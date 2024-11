Fujairah Crown Prince witnesses signing of cooperation agreement between Fujairah Government, MBRSC

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, attended the signing of a cooperation agreement between various Fujairah Government departments and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) at his office in Emiri Diwan in Fujairah.The agreement was signed by Salem Humaid ...